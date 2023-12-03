Will Jaylen Waddle find his way into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Waddle has racked up 691 yards receiving on 52 catches with three TDs this campaign, averaging 69.1 yards per game.

Waddle has registered a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jaylen Waddle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 6 3 42 0 Week 11 Raiders 8 4 55 0 Week 12 @Jets 8 8 114 0

