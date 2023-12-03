When the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders go head to head in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jeff Wilson Jr. get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Jeff Wilson Jr. score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Wilson has racked up 85 rushing yards (21.3 per game) on 18 carries.

Wilson has also hauled in nine passes for 67 yards (16.8 per game).

In four games, Wilson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 @Eagles 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Patriots 5 23 0 2 14 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 2 6 0 3 32 0 Week 12 @Jets 11 56 0 3 17 0

