Raheem Mostert has a decent matchup when his Miami Dolphins face the Washington Commanders in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders have conceded 113.1 rushing yards per game, 17th in the league.

As part of the rushing attack, Mostert has carried the ball 151 times for a team-best 785 yards (71.4 ypg) and has 13 rushing TDs. As a receiver, Mostert has tacked on 20 catches for 158 yards while scoring two touchdowns.

Mostert vs. the Commanders

Mostert vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games The Commanders have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

The Commanders have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 113.1 rushing yards per game allowed by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked run defense.

The Commanders' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with seven rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Dolphins Player Previews

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Mostert Rushing Insights

So far this season, Mostert has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The Dolphins pass on 56.5% of their plays and run on 43.5%. They are second in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 292 rushes this season. He's taken 151 of those carries (51.7%).

Mostert has scored at least one rushing touchdown eight times this season, inclduing multiple rushing TDs four times.

He has 35.7% of his team's 42 offensive touchdowns this season (15).

He has 26 red zone rushing carries (49.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Raheem Mostert Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-105)

Mostert Receiving Insights

Mostert, in four of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mostert has been targeted on 27 of his team's 380 passing attempts this season (7.1% target share).

He has been targeted 27 times this season, averaging 5.9 yards per target.

Mostert has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Mostert has been targeted four times in the red zone (8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 94 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 22 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 85 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

