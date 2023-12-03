With the Miami Dolphins playing the Washington Commanders in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Raheem Mostert a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -250 (Bet $25.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mostert has had 151 carries for a team-leading 785 rushing yards (71.4 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

Mostert has also tacked on 20 catches for 158 yards (14.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mostert has scored a rushing touchdown in eight games, with multiple rushing touchdowns four times.

He has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0

