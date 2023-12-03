The Stetson Hatters (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Stetson Stats Insights

Stetson has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.6% from the field.

The Hatters are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 237th.

The Hatters' 78.1 points per game are only four more points than the 74.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.

Stetson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Stetson put up 83.9 points per game last season, 12 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).

In 2022-23, the Hatters conceded seven fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (76.8).

At home, Stetson knocked down 10.6 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than on the road (38%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule