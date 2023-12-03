The Stetson Hatters (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

  • Stetson has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.6% from the field.
  • The Hatters are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 237th.
  • The Hatters' 78.1 points per game are only four more points than the 74.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • Stetson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Stetson put up 83.9 points per game last season, 12 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Hatters conceded seven fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (76.8).
  • At home, Stetson knocked down 10.6 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than on the road (38%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Central Michigan W 71-61 Ocean Center
11/26/2023 @ UCF W 85-82 Addition Financial Arena
11/29/2023 Coastal Georgia W 94-49 Edmunds Center
12/3/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/5/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/10/2023 Johnson (FL) - Edmunds Center

