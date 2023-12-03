How to Watch Stetson vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson Stats Insights
- Stetson has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.6% from the field.
- The Hatters are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 237th.
- The Hatters' 78.1 points per game are only four more points than the 74.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- Stetson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Stetson put up 83.9 points per game last season, 12 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).
- In 2022-23, the Hatters conceded seven fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (76.8).
- At home, Stetson knocked down 10.6 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than on the road (38%).
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|11/21/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 71-61
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UCF
|W 85-82
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 94-49
|Edmunds Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Chicago State
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Charlotte
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/10/2023
|Johnson (FL)
|Edmunds Center
