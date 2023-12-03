Sunday's game at Assembly Hall has the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) taking on the Stetson Hatters (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-48 victory, as our model heavily favors Indiana.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Hatters claimed an 83-37 win over Webber International.

Stetson vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Stetson vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 83, Stetson 48

Other ASUN Predictions

Stetson Schedule Analysis

Against the Iona Gaels on November 18, the Hatters secured their best win of the season, a 71-62 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Stetson is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hoosiers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Stetson has three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG% Jordan Peete: 10 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

10 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Jaelyn Talley: 6.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%

6.9 PTS, 40.8 FG% Skylar Treadwell: 3.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

3.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Khamya McNeal: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters put up 59 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while allowing 60.4 per outing (118th in college basketball). They have a -11 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

