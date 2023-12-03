Stetson vs. Chicago State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Stetson Hatters (3-2) play the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Stetson Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kedrick Green: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
Chicago State Players to Watch
Stetson vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison
|Chicago State Rank
|Chicago State AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|349th
|59.8
|Points Scored
|73.6
|213th
|176th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|120th
|329th
|28.6
|Rebounds
|37.8
|68th
|222nd
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|73rd
|340th
|4.6
|3pt Made
|9.6
|42nd
|358th
|8
|Assists
|17
|51st
|174th
|12
|Turnovers
|12.4
|207th
