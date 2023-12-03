How to Watch the Stetson vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) will host the Stetson Hatters (2-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Stetson vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters score an average of 59.0 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 63.0 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
- Stetson has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.
- Indiana's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.0 points.
- The 79.9 points per game the Hoosiers average are 19.5 more points than the Hatters give up (60.4).
- Indiana has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.
- Stetson has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.
- The Hoosiers shoot 49.0% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Hatters concede defensively.
- The Hatters' 36.4 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Hoosiers have conceded.
Stetson Leaders
- Jamiya Turner: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%
- Jordan Peete: 10.0 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Jaelyn Talley: 6.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%
- Skylar Treadwell: 3.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Khamya McNeal: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Dayton
|L 75-54
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|L 65-59
|Ocean Center
|11/30/2023
|Webber International
|W 83-37
|Edmunds Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Denver
|-
|Magness Arena
|12/17/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Edmunds Center
