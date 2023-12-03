Will Tua Tagovailoa Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Miami Dolphins match up with the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Trying to find Tagovailoa's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Tua Tagovailoa and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Tagovailoa has passed for 3,177 yards (288.8 per game) and 22 touchdowns, with 10 picks. He has connected on 69.8% of his passes (263-for-377), and has 27 carries for 40 yards.
Keep an eye on Tagovailoa's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Arm
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for Dareke Young
Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Tagovailoa 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|263
|377
|69.8%
|3,177
|22
|10
|8.4
|27
|40
|0
Tagovailoa Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|28
|45
|466
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|21
|30
|249
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|23
|26
|309
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|25
|35
|282
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|22
|30
|308
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|21
|31
|262
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|23
|32
|216
|1
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|30
|45
|324
|3
|1
|6
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|21
|34
|193
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|28
|39
|325
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|21
|30
|243
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.