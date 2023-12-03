Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Miami Dolphins match up with the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Trying to find Tagovailoa's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Tagovailoa has passed for 3,177 yards (288.8 per game) and 22 touchdowns, with 10 picks. He has connected on 69.8% of his passes (263-for-377), and has 27 carries for 40 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Arm

Week 13 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Tagovailoa 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 263 377 69.8% 3,177 22 10 8.4 27 40 0

Tagovailoa Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 28 45 466 3 1 5 5 0 Week 2 @Patriots 21 30 249 1 1 4 3 0 Week 3 Broncos 23 26 309 4 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bills 25 35 282 1 1 2 7 0 Week 5 Giants 22 30 308 2 2 2 6 0 Week 6 Panthers 21 31 262 3 0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Eagles 23 32 216 1 1 1 -3 0 Week 8 Patriots 30 45 324 3 1 6 8 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 21 34 193 1 0 2 7 0 Week 11 Raiders 28 39 325 2 1 2 6 0 Week 12 @Jets 21 30 243 1 2 2 1 0

