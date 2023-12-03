Tua Tagovailoa will be facing the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins meet the Washington Commanders in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 3,177 passing yards, or 288.8 per game. Tagovailoa has thrown for 22 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this season. Tagovailoa has added 40 rushing yards on 27 carries while producing 3.6 yards per contest.

Tagovailoa vs. the Commanders

Tagovailoa vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of six opposing players this year.

The Commanders have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Washington has given up two or more passing touchdowns to nine quarterbacks in 2023.

The Commanders have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to five opposing QBs this season.

Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders give up 264.6 passing yards per contest.

The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the league by giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (28 total passing TDs).

Dolphins Player Previews

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 285.5 (-115)

285.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-208)

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

Tagovailoa has topped his passing yards prop total in six games this season, or 54.5%.

The Dolphins, who are second in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.5% of the time while running 43.5%.

Tagovailoa's 8.4 yards per attempt rank second in the NFL.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all 11 games this season, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has scored 22 of his team's 42 offensive touchdowns this season (52.4%).

Tagovailoa has attempted 50 passes in the red zone (48.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-110)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in six of his 11 opportunities this season (54.5%).

In 11 games this year, Tagovailoa has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has six red zone rushing carries (11.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 21-for-30 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 28-for-39 / 325 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-34 / 193 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 30-for-45 / 324 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-32 / 216 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs

