The Miami Dolphins (8-3) and Washington Commanders (4-8) are scheduled to go head to head at FedExField on December 3, which means that Tua Tagovailoa and Sam Howell will be leading the charge for the respective offenses. Below, we break down both quarterbacks, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Sam Howell 11 Games Played 12 69.8% Completion % 66.5% 3,177 (288.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,339 (278.3) 22 Touchdowns 18 10 Interceptions 13 40 (3.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 222 (18.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 282.5 yards

: Over/Under 282.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Commanders Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Commanders are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 29.2 points per game (32nd in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington ranks 32nd in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 264.6, and it ranks 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed (28).

Against the run, the Commanders are midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 21st in the league in rushing yards allowed with 1,357 (113.1 per game).

On defense, Washington ranks 20th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.6%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 18th (39.5%).

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 263.5 yards

: Over/Under 263.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

