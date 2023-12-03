Tyreek Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Hill's stats below.

In the passing game, Hill has been targeted 120 times, with season stats of 1324 yards on 88 receptions (15.0 per catch) and 10 TDs. He also has three carries for 19 yards.

Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Dolphins have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Durham Smythe (LP/ankle): 18 Rec; 178 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 120 88 1,324 550 10 15.0

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1

