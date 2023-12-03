Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyreek Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Hill's stats below.
In the passing game, Hill has been targeted 120 times, with season stats of 1324 yards on 88 receptions (15.0 per catch) and 10 TDs. He also has three carries for 19 yards.
Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Dolphins have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Durham Smythe (LP/ankle): 18 Rec; 178 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 13 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|120
|88
|1,324
|550
|10
|15.0
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|10
|6
|163
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|15
|11
|88
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|8
|112
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|10
|8
|62
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|11
|10
|146
|1
|Week 12
|@Jets
|12
|9
|102
|1
