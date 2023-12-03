Tyreek Hill has a good matchup when his Miami Dolphins face the Washington Commanders in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders allow 264.6 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

So far this year Hill has 88 grabs (on 120 targets) for a team-high 1,324 yards and 10 scores, averaging 120.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hill and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hill vs. the Commanders

Hill vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have conceded a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Five opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is conceding 264.6 yards per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 28 this season (2.3 per game).

Watch Dolphins vs Commanders on Fubo!

Dolphins Player Previews

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 100.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hill with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hill Receiving Insights

In seven of 11 games this year, Hill has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has been targeted on 120 of his team's 380 passing attempts this season (31.6% target share).

He has been targeted 120 times, averaging 11.0 yards per target (fifth in NFL).

In nine of 11 games this year, Hill has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (23.8% of his team's 42 offensive TDs).

Hill (17 red zone targets) has been targeted 34.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 10 REC / 146 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 112 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 11 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.