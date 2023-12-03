The Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders are slated to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyreek Hill hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Hill has 88 receptions (120 targets), leading his squad with 1,324 yards (120.4 per game) plus 10 TDs.

Hill has had a touchdown catch in nine of 11 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Tyreek Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1

