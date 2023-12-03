In Week 13 action at FedExField, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will face the Washington Commanders defense and Kendall Fuller. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Miami receivers against the Commanders' pass defense.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 192.3 17.5 1 13 15.06

Tyreek Hill vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill's team-high 1,324 yards as a receiver have come on 88 receptions (out of 120 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Miami is the top team in the NFL, with 3,138 (285.3 per game).

The Dolphins' scoring average on offense is the second-highest in the NFL, at 30.8 points per game.

Miami ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.5 pass attempts per game (380 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Dolphins are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 50 total red-zone pass attempts (48.5% red-zone pass rate).

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 58 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks first-to-last in the league with 3,175 passing yards allowed (264.6 per game).

This season, the Commanders have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by surrendering 29.2 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 377.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Washington has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

22 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Commanders this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 120 64 Def. Targets Receptions 88 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.0 47 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1324 58 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 120.4 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 550 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 2 Interceptions

