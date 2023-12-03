Tyreek Hill vs. Kendall Fuller: Week 13 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 13 action at FedExField, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will face the Washington Commanders defense and Kendall Fuller. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Miami receivers against the Commanders' pass defense.
Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders
|192.3
|17.5
|1
|13
|15.06
Tyreek Hill vs. Kendall Fuller Insights
Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense
- Tyreek Hill's team-high 1,324 yards as a receiver have come on 88 receptions (out of 120 targets) with 10 touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Miami is the top team in the NFL, with 3,138 (285.3 per game).
- The Dolphins' scoring average on offense is the second-highest in the NFL, at 30.8 points per game.
- Miami ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.5 pass attempts per game (380 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Dolphins are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 50 total red-zone pass attempts (48.5% red-zone pass rate).
Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense
- Kendall Fuller leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 58 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Washington's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks first-to-last in the league with 3,175 passing yards allowed (264.6 per game).
- This season, the Commanders have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by surrendering 29.2 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 377.7 total yards allowed per contest.
- Washington has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 22 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Commanders this season.
Tyreek Hill vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats
|Tyreek Hill
|Kendall Fuller
|Rec. Targets
|120
|64
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|88
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.0
|47
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1324
|58
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|120.4
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|550
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|17
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|10
|2
|Interceptions
