Sunday's game at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (6-0) matching up with the Campbell Camels (5-1) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-51 win, as our model heavily favors UCF.

Their last time out, the Knights won on Saturday 69-58 over Sacred Heart.

UCF vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

UCF vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 72, Campbell 51

Other Big 12 Predictions

UCF Schedule Analysis

Against the Auburn Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Knights secured their best win of the season on November 20, a 60-53 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UCF is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Knights are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

UCF 2023-24 Best Wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 59) on November 20

63-54 over Jackson State (No. 78) on November 23

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 127) on November 24

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 171) on November 6

69-58 over Sacred Heart (No. 178) on November 25

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 21.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

21.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Achol Akot: 8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 54.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 54.5 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14) Mya Burns: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights are outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game with a +101 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (76th in college basketball) and give up 58.2 per contest (87th in college basketball).

