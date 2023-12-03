How to Watch the UCF vs. Campbell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (6-0) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Campbell Camels (5-1), winners of three straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison
- The Camels put up 12.6 more points per game (70.8) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (58.2).
- Campbell has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.
- UCF's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Knights record 75 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 54.2 the Camels give up.
- UCF has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 54.2 points.
- Campbell is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75 points.
- The Knights shoot 47.4% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Camels concede defensively.
- The Camels make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 21.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
- Achol Akot: 8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 54.5 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)
- Mya Burns: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Jackson State
|W 63-54
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 61-48
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 69-58
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/11/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
