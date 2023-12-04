Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Escambia County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurel Hill High School at Northview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Century, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
