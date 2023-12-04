Monday's contest at Physical Education Complex has the Coppin State Eagles (3-6) matching up with the North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at 11:00 AM (on December 4). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 victory for Coppin State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Ospreys fell in their most recent game 84-65 against Saint Joseph's (PA) on Saturday.

North Florida vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

North Florida vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 68, North Florida 63

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Schedule Analysis

This year, the Ospreys are winless against Division 1 teams.

The Ospreys have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

North Florida has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 88th-most losses.

North Florida has two losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55) Jayla Adams: 8.4 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

8.4 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 55.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 55.7 FG% Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 70.4 points per game (124th in college basketball) and conceding 71.3 (298th in college basketball).

