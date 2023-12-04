The Coppin State Eagles (3-6) aim to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (2-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

  • The Ospreys put up an average of 70.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow.
  • North Florida is 2-4 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
  • Coppin State is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The 55.6 points per game the Eagles put up are 15.7 fewer points than the Ospreys give up (71.3).
  • North Florida has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 55.6 points.
  • This season the Eagles are shooting 34.2% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Ospreys concede.

North Florida Leaders

  • Kaila Rougier: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)
  • Jayla Adams: 8.4 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)
  • Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
  • Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 55.7 FG%
  • Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

North Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 South Carolina Upstate L 73-60 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 Warner W 68-51 UNF Arena
12/2/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 84-65 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/4/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex
12/13/2023 Piedmont - UNF Arena
12/16/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

