Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Orange County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Lake HS at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockledge High School at Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wekiva High School at Ocoee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyman High School at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
