Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Palm Beach County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berean Christian School at Jupiter Christian High School - West
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Jupiter, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
