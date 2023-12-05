Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Broward County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
David Posnack Jewish Day School at Katz Yeshiva High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Prep HS at Highlands Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
