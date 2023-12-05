Fiserv Forum is where the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) and New York Knicks (12-7) will match up on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, MSG

TNT, BSWI, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their most recent game versus the Hawks, 132-121, on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo starred with 32 points, plus 11 boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32 11 10 2 1 0 Damian Lillard 25 6 9 1 0 3 Cameron Payne 18 3 2 0 0 2

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were victorious in their previous game against the Raptors, 119-106, on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the way with 22 points, plus five boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 22 5 8 1 0 3 Donte DiVincenzo 21 1 1 0 0 7 Julius Randle 20 10 9 0 0 1

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 29.9 points, 4.9 assists and 10.8 boards per contest.

Lillard is posting 25.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.

Brook Lopez averages 13.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 11.3 points, 6.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Malik Beasley averages 11.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 48% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle gets the Knicks 20.4 points, 10.2 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brunson chips in with 24.9 points per game, plus 3.7 boards and 5.5 assists.

Mitchell Robinson averages 6.2 points, 10.7 boards and 0.5 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Knicks receive 15.4 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers for the season are 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson NY 27.4 4.1 6.6 0.9 0.1 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 27.4 10.9 5.8 1.7 1.3 0.2 Julius Randle NY 23.3 9.9 6.1 0.4 0.3 1.6 Damian Lillard MIL 27.7 4.8 8.7 1.1 0.1 3.3 Josh Hart NY 10 6.2 2.7 1 0.5 1.3 Brook Lopez MIL 17.3 5.6 2 0.8 3.3 1.9

