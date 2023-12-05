Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Clay County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Nassau HS at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keystone Heights High School at Fort White High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fort White, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
