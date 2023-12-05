The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Duval County, Florida today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cedar Creek Christian High School at The Covenant School of Jacksonville

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 5

5:15 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

University Christian School at Ponte Vedra HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Ponte Vedra, FL

Ponte Vedra, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palatka High School at Eagle's View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Yulee HS at The Bolles School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Conference: 4A - District 3

4A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanton College Preparatory School at Pedro Menendez High School