A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, winners of four in a row.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 16.8 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (33.9%).

In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 33.9% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 89th.

The Owls record 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini give up (58.6).

Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

Illinois has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 158th.

The Fighting Illini's 77.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls allow to opponents.

Illinois has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 83.9 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better in home games last season, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game when playing on the road.

The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 in away games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38% clip when playing on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (70).

The Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Illinois made fewer triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena 12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden 12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena 12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule