A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, winners of four in a row.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 33.9% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Owls are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
  • The Owls score 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).
  • Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Illinois has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 158th.
  • The Fighting Illini put up 10.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Owls allow (67.1).
  • When Illinois gives up fewer than 83.9 points, it is 6-1.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game last year at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.
  • In home games, Florida Atlantic sunk 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than on the road (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38%).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70 on the road.
  • At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
  • Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Southern W 88-60 State Farm Center
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center

