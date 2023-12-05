The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) bring a five-game win streak into a road matchup against the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1), winners of four straight. It tips at 6:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when it shoots better than 33.9% from the field.

The Owls are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.

The 83.9 points per game the Owls put up are 25.3 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (58.6).

When Florida Atlantic totals more than 58.6 points, it is 7-0.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.6% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Illinois has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.

The Fighting Illini's 77.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls give up to opponents.

Illinois is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 83.9 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged on the road (75.9).

Defensively the Owls were better in home games last season, allowing 64.2 points per game, compared to 67.5 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic fared better at home last season, draining 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.0% clip in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.0.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini conceded 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.8).

Beyond the arc, Illinois knocked down fewer triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) as well.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena 12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden 12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena 12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule