The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1), who have won four straight. It begins at 6:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 146.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 145.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Owls' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

Illinois has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Fighting Illini games have hit the over just once this season.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

