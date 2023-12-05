Tuesday's game between the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Florida Atlantic coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Florida Atlantic. The over/under is listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Point Total: 147.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)



Illinois (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Florida Atlantic is 6-2-0 against the spread, while Illinois' ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Owls have gone over the point total in four games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over one time. The two teams score 161.5 points per game, 14.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.9 points per game (36th in college basketball) and allow 67.1 per outing (96th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 35.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 89th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.5 per contest.

Florida Atlantic knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) while shooting 38.4% from deep (37th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7 per game while shooting 32%.

The Owls average 107 points per 100 possessions on offense (16th in college basketball), and allow 85.6 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (66th in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 12.1 it forces on average (184th in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.6 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball.

The 45.3 rebounds per game Illinois accumulates rank first in the nation, 14.2 more than the 31.1 its opponents collect.

Illinois connects on 3.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1.

Illinois has committed four more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (242nd in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.