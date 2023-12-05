The Merrimack Warriors (4-5) go up against the Florida Gators (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Merrimack matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Florida vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Florida vs. Merrimack Betting Trends

Florida has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Gators have gone over the point total every time.

Merrimack is 7-1-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, four out of the Warriors' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Florida is 28th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (48th).

The implied probability of Florida winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

