LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) match up with the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their previous game versus the Rockets, 107-97, on Saturday. Anthony Davis was their top scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 27 14 3 0 5 0 Austin Reaves 18 4 1 3 0 1 LeBron James 16 4 7 1 1 0

Suns' Last Game

The Suns were victorious in their previous game against the Grizzlies, 116-109, on Saturday. Devin Booker was their leading scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 34 10 7 1 0 3 Kevin Durant 27 2 5 1 1 2 Jusuf Nurkic 14 9 3 2 1 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis posts 22.9 points, 12.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in league).

James' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 7.6 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell averages 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves posts 13.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Wood is posting 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's averages for the season are 31.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the field and 49.4% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2.2 triples per game.

Jusuf Nurkic adds 12.1 points per game, plus 9.2 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Suns receive 27.9 points per game from Booker, plus 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists.

The Suns receive 11.8 points, 4.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Grayson Allen.

The Suns get 6.3 points per game from Jordan Goodwin, plus 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 22.3 13.0 2.7 1.4 2.3 0.0 Devin Booker PHO 24.4 4.9 7.1 0.7 0.5 1.5 LeBron James LAL 24.5 6.7 7.2 1.4 0.6 2.5 Kevin Durant PHO 25.8 4.5 5.8 0.5 1.0 2.2 D'Angelo Russell LAL 16.3 3.5 6.4 1.2 0.5 2.5 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 14.1 9.1 3.1 0.7 1.6 0.6

