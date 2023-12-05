Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Liberty County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Liberty County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakulla High School at Liberty County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Bristol, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.