Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riviera Prep HS at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Felix Varela Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
