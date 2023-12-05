Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Okaloosa County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort Walton Beach High School at Escambia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Breeze High School at Crestview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay High School at Choctawhatchee High School