Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Santa Rosa County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxton School at Jay High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Jay, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf-Pointe Latin High School at West Florida Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf Breeze High School at Crestview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Crestview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
