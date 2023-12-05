The Stetson Hatters (5-3) battle the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.

Stetson is 5-2 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The 49ers are the rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 125th.

The Hatters score 13.2 more points per game (75.1) than the 49ers give up to opponents (61.9).

When it scores more than 61.9 points, Stetson is 5-0.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Stetson averaged 12 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (71.9).

The Hatters gave up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer 3-pointers away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (38%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule