Tuesday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) and the Stetson Hatters (5-3) at Dale F. Halton Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-61 and heavily favors Charlotte to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The game has no line set.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Stetson vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 73, Stetson 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-12.0)

Charlotte (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 133.4

Both Charlotte and Stetson are 4-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the 49ers and the Hatters are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters put up 75.1 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (108th in college basketball). They have a +61 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Stetson averages 35.1 rebounds per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 32.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Stetson hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents.

Stetson has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (190th in college basketball), 2.5 more than the 9.5 it forces (342nd in college basketball).

