Can we count on Aaron Ekblad scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers face off with the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Ekblad has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.0 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

