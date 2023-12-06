Aaron Ekblad Game Preview: Panthers vs. Stars - December 6
The Florida Panthers, including Aaron Ekblad, are in action Wednesday against the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Ekblad's props? Here is some information to help you.
Aaron Ekblad vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Panthers vs Stars Game Info
Ekblad Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 22:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.
- Through eight games this year, Ekblad has yet to score a goal.
- He has two games with a point this season, but in eight contests Ekblad has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.
- In two of eight contests this season, Ekblad has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.
- Ekblad has an implied probability of 39.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Ekblad Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|8
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|1
