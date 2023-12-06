The Florida Panthers, including Aaron Ekblad, are in action Wednesday against the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Ekblad's props? Here is some information to help you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 22:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Through eight games this year, Ekblad has yet to score a goal.

He has two games with a point this season, but in eight contests Ekblad has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In two of eight contests this season, Ekblad has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 39.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

