For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aleksander Barkov Jr. a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barkov stats and insights

  • In seven of 21 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • Barkov has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • Barkov's shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.