Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 6?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aleksander Barkov Jr. a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Barkov stats and insights
- In seven of 21 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Barkov has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Barkov's shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|3
|0
|3
|19:14
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|24:28
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:31
|Home
|W 5-2
Panthers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
