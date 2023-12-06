Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Looking to bet on Barkov's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus rating of +15, while averaging 17:33 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in seven of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barkov has a point in 13 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points eight times.

In 12 of 21 games this year, Barkov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Barkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 21 Games 2 22 Points 0 7 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

