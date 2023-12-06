Anton Lundell and the Florida Panthers will face the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to wager on Lundell's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anton Lundell vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Lundell has averaged 15:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In two of 24 games this season, Lundell has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In nine of 24 games this season, Lundell has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Lundell has an assist in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Lundell hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Lundell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 10 Points 0 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

