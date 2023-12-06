Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 6?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Montour light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Montour stats and insights
- Montour is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Montour has picked up one assist on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.