The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Montour light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

  • Montour is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • Montour has picked up one assist on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

