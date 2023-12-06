The Florida Panthers, including Brandon Montour, are in action Wednesday against the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Montour's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brandon Montour vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour has averaged 24:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Montour has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

Montour has recorded a point twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In two of eight contests this season, Montour has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Montour has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Montour Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 2 2 Points 2 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

