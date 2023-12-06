Brandon Montour Game Preview: Panthers vs. Stars - December 6
The Florida Panthers, including Brandon Montour, are in action Wednesday against the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Montour's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Brandon Montour vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Montour Season Stats Insights
- Montour has averaged 24:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- Montour has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.
- Montour has recorded a point twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.
- In two of eight contests this season, Montour has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.
- Montour has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Montour Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|8
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|2
