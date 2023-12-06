Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Broward County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Everglades High School at Somerset Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miramar High School at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Bay High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.