Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 6?
In the upcoming tilt against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Carter Verhaeghe to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- In 11 of 24 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- On the power play, Verhaeghe has accumulated four goals and two assists.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|20:52
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|14:21
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:04
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|17:09
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.