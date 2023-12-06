The Florida Panthers, including Carter Verhaeghe, are in action Wednesday against the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus this season, in 18:05 per game on the ice, is +4.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 11 of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 24 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 24 games this year, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 20 Points 3 11 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.