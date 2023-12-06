Carter Verhaeghe Game Preview: Panthers vs. Stars - December 6
The Florida Panthers, including Carter Verhaeghe, are in action Wednesday against the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Carter Verhaeghe vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers vs Stars Game Info
|Panthers vs Stars Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Stars Prediction
|Panthers vs Stars Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Stars Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights
- Verhaeghe's plus-minus this season, in 18:05 per game on the ice, is +4.
- Verhaeghe has a goal in 11 of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 14 of 24 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- In eight of 24 games this year, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 58.8% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 35.1% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|24
|Games
|2
|20
|Points
|3
|11
|Goals
|2
|9
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.