Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal when the Florida Panthers face off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Kulikov has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:28 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.